Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock has asked acting U.S. Inspector General Christi Grimm that her office conduct an independent review and assessment of interactions between representatives of Biogen Inc. and U.S. regulators during the process that led to the approval of amyloid-beta-targeting Aduhelm (aducanumab). Controversy has followed the Alzheimer’s disease therapy before and after its accelerated clearance June 7. Arguments involve the drug’s price, label, and whether it should have been approved at all.

Philip Morris tables extraordinary $1.2B bid for drug inhalation specialist Vectura

DUBLIN – Having spent more than 150 years devoted to marketing tobacco, Philip Morris International Inc. is now embracing human health and wellness as part of what it calls a “beyond nicotine” strategy, under which it has tabled a £1.50 per share offer for Vectura Group plc. The offer implies an enterprise value of £852 million or about $1.2 billion for Chippenham, U.K.-based Vectura, which majors in formulation and device development for inhaled drugs.

F-star enters a $300M+ deal with Astrazeneca

In an exclusive licensing agreement, Astrazeneca plc will get global rights to research, develop and commercialize protein stimulator of interferon genes (STING) inhibitor compounds from F-star Therapeutics Inc. Astrazeneca is responsible for preclinical STING inhibitor compounds while F-star retains rights to all its STING agonists in clinical development for treating cancer. F-star is eligible for up to $12 million in up-front and near-term payments and eligible for development and sales milestone payments of more than $300 million plus single digit percentage royalty payments. Nearly a year ago, F-star gained its Nasdaq listing (NASDAQ:FSTX) through a reverse merger with Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sigilon shares sink after phase I/II clinical hold for hemophilia A therapy

Officials of Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. declined to comment beyond a press release on the FDA’s clinical hold for the phase I/II study with encapsulated cell therapy SIG-001 for severe or moderately severe hemophilia A. Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Sigilon (NASDAQ:SGTX) were trading midday at $6.46, down $2.78, or 30% as Wall Street learned of the regulatory move, which came after one of three patients treated has developed inhibitors to factor VIII (FVIII). SIG-001 is an allogeneic treatment genetically modified with a non-viral vector to produce B-domain deleted human FVIII.

Ahead by a furlong, 2021’s first half financings top all other years

While second quarter financings pale in comparison to the same timeframe last year, a stellar first quarter more than makes up for the gap, and 2021 has officially raised nearly 10% more than the first half of biopharma’s – and perhaps the world’s – most unforgettable year. The first six months of 2021 brought in $71 billion, compared with $64.7 billion by the end of June in 2020, suggesting that if financings follow the same track for the next two quarters, the industry will likely surpass last year’s record $134.5 billion raised.

Muna Therapeutics secures $73M series

LONDON – Another Novo Seeds start-up has graduated, with Muna Therapeutics closing a $73 million series A to take forward small molecule treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is formed around the work of two of Europe’s leading researchers in the intricacies of the molecular pathways underlying dementias.

Xilis draws in $70M in funding to bring down costs of drug development

Xilis Inc. closed $70 million in series A financing on July 8 to reduce drug development costs leveraging its technology, with the goal of advancing precision medicine through targeted drug discovery and development. The financing was led by Mubadala Capital with participation from new investors that include GV, formerly Google Ventures, and others.

NICE rejects Orchard’s rare disease drug, but Zolgensma U-turn offers hope

NICE has said “no” to regular NHS funding for a rare disease gene therapy from Orchard Therapeutics Limited in draft guidance – although experience from Novartis AG’s pricey Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy shows this could change. That’s because this week NICE published final guidance that recommends funding for Zolgensma, thought to be the world’s most expensive drug, after an initial rejection late last year. In its first draft guidance NICE said it did not recommend London-based Orchard’s Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel) for treating the rare inherited neurodegenerative disorder metachromatic leukodystrophy in children.

Amaroq Therapeutics launches with NZ$14M seed funding to develop long non-coding RNA therapies

PERTH, Australia – Amaroq Therapeutics Ltd., a spinout out of the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, has launched after securing NZ$14 million (US$9.73 million) in seed funding to develop long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) as therapeutic targets and diagnostic markers to treat breast, colorectal and liver cancer.

Lyvgen leverages FcγRIIb biology to develop new agonist antibodies

Fresh from showcasing preliminary evidence for the tolerability and potential benefits of its anti-CD137 monoclonal antibody, LVGN-6051, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)’s annual meeting in June, Lyvgen Biopharma Holdings Co. Ltd. is gearing up to move its CD40 agonist LVGN-7409 to clinical trials in China after initial U.S. patient dosing.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Aicuris, Aim Immunotech, Alerje, Alyatec, Amgen, Applied Molecular Transport, Bacainn, Beacon Biosignals, Beigene, Biogen, Biontech, Bluebird, Corat, Cybin, Cyclerion, Dermapharm, Eli Lilly, Enveric, Evgen, Humanigen, Ico, I-Mab, Infectopharm, Innovent, Janssen, Lysogene, Mediwound, Molecular Templates, Morphic, Muna, Novamind, Oncopeptides, Open Orphan, Oryzon, Pfizer, Rakuten, Sab, Stallergenes Greer, Tetherex, Thetis, Totient, Transcode, Virpax, Vor