Situation more Grimm for Biogen as Woodcock seeks Aduhelm probe

As rumblings continued about possible skulduggery between Biogen Inc. and the FDA related to Aduhelm (aducanumab), an already precedent-setting case took yet another turn: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked acting U.S. Inspector General Christi Grimm’s office to conduct an independent review of goings-on that led to approval of the amyloid-beta-targeting drug in Alzheimer’s disease.