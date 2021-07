F-star enters a $300M+ deal with Astrazeneca

In an exclusive licensing agreement, Astrazeneca plc will get the global rights to research, develop and commercialize protein stimulator of interferon genes, STING inhibitor compounds, from F-star Therapeutics Inc. Astrazeneca is responsible for currently preclinical STING inhibitor compounds from F-star, which retains rights to all its STING agonists in clinical development for treating cancer.