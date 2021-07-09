DoJ moves on False Claims Act litigations 5 years after products withdrawn

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has settled with two divisions of Abbott Laboratories of Abbott Park, Ill., over violations of the False Claims Act (FCA) in connection with devices alleged to have been defective. While neither claim recites a specific allegation against corporate executives with St. Jude Medical and Alere, the more conspicuous aspect of these agreements is that they are both directed toward activities that ceased in 2016, making clear that federal attorneys have long memories where problematic devices are concerned.