Hyalex wins FDA breakthrough device designation for cartilage system

The FDA granted breakthrough device designation for the Hyalex Cartilage System, a biomimetic materials platform designed to restore function and repair cartilage defects in the knee. The system, developed by Hyalex Orthopaedics Inc., combines two polymers that improve adhesion on one side and create a low-friction surface that protects the cartilage counterface on the other.