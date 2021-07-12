Novo Nordisk A/S has acquired a clinical-stage humanized monoclonal antibody and transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) program in a deal that could bring Prothena Corp. plc potential development and sales milestone payments of up to $1.2 billion. Dublin-based Prothena also brings in $100 million in up-front and near-term clinical milestones payments as Novo gets full worldwide rights to the intellectual property and related rights of Prothena’s ATTR amyloidosis business and pipeline. The antibody, PRX-004, is designed to deplete amyloid associated with the disease pathology underlying hereditary and wild-type ATTR amyloidosis and not affect the native, normal tetrameric protein’s form. ATTR amyloidosis is a rare disease that is progressive and fatal, marked by abnormally high amyloid deposits made up of transthyretin proteins that are misfolded in organs and tissue.

Positive phase Ib results in urticaria with KIT inhibitor boost Celldex

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were trading midday at $41.90, up $9.49, or 29%, as Wall Street reacted to favorable data from the phase Ib trial with CDX-0159 in antihistamine refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria. The drug, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds the tyrosine kinase KIT receptor, yielded a 100% clinical response in 19 patients after a single full dose, with 95% showing a complete response. Findings were disclosed in a late-breaking poster discussion session at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Congress.

Academics call for fixes to Europe’s spotty clinical trial registry

Europe’s clinical trial registry is a mess with patchy and incomplete data, according to a scathing review of the system from researchers based at the U.K.’s University of Oxford, who hope that a revamp at the end of the year could improve matters. The paper co-authored by doctoral researcher Nicholas DeVito, from the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences’ Medical Sciences Division, is blunt in its assessment of the EU Clinical Trials Register (EUCTR) and its drawbacks. But there’s also a danger that the same issues could arise following the badly needed reboot, according to DeVito.

Inotrem lands $53M funding for pivotal COVID-19 trial of nangibotide

DUBLIN – Inotrem SA has received €45 million (US$53 million) in public funding commitments to move its Trem-1 inhibitor, nangibotide, into a phase II/III trial in COVID-19 patients who are critically ill and on ventilation. The placebo-controlled trial, which is a continuation of an earlier phase IIa study, will recruit up to 730 patients. The co-primary endpoints of the study will be incidence of adverse events up to 28 days, the impact of nangibotide on disease severity at 28 days, as measured by a seven-point ordinal scale, and all-cause mortality at 28 days.

Biden order threatens mergers, past and present

The M&As that are the current business model of the drug and device world are in for increased scrutiny under the executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed July 9. In answering the administration’s call for an all-of-government-approach to increasing competition in the U.S., Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and Acting assistant Attorney General Richard Powers said they would ensure agency guidelines instruct enforcers to review all mergers with skepticism. That skepticism won’t be reserved for proposed mergers, as the order calls for scrutiny of existing mergers that may violate the Sherman Antitrust Act. Also among the 72 initiatives included in the order is one giving the Department of Health and Human Services 45 days to come with a comprehensive plan “to combat high prescription drug prices and price gouging.”

I-Mab partners with mRNA and AI-enabled companies to develop pipeline

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. announced its collaborations with mRNA biotech company Immorna (Hangzhou) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and AI-enabled R&D company Neox Biotech Co. Ltd. to strengthen its innovation pipeline. The two collaborations give I-Mab access to transformative technologies to discover and develop oncology therapeutics. I-Mab will be developing cancer antibody therapeutics through Immorna’s self-replicating mRNA platform. Meanwhile, it will work with Neox Biotech for up to 10 novel biologics programs using the latter’s AI algorithm.

Newco news: Neuvasq looking to blood-brain barrier to target neurological disease

LONDON – Neuvasq Biotechnologies has launched with a €20 million (US$23.7 million) series A to take forward a new approach to treating neurological disorders by reversing age- or injury-related damage to the blood-brain barrier (BBB). The company is based on the research of Benoit Vanhollebeke, director of the Laboratory of Neurovascular Signaling at Université Libre de Bruxelles, into the molecular mechanisms involved in the formation and maintenance of the integrity of the BBB.

Also in the news

48Hour Discovery, ABL, AB Science, Adial, Akero, Algernon, Alvotech, Amniotics, Antengene, Aptorum, Arctic Vision, Arcutis, Ascendis, Bausch + Lomb, Bayer, Bergenbio, Bharat, Biocopy, Biocryst, Biological E, Biomarck, Bionomics, Biophytis, Caribou, Celldex, Chemocentryx, Coya, Cytodyn, Daré, Diurnal, Dynacure, Dynavax, Eli Lilly, Enochian, Enterome, Eureka, Eyepoint, Gadeta, Galapagos, Galectin, Gensight, Glycomimetics, GT, Hansa, Harbour, Hummingbird, Hutchmed, Imago, Inceptor, Incisive Genetics, Inmune, Innovent, Inotrem, Inveniai, Iveric, Janssen, Kalvista, Kintor, Kiromic, Kymera, Laekna, Liminal, Mallinckrodt, Marinomed, Medexus, Merck, Moderna, Nicox, Nrx, Nymirum, Ocugen, Opko, Ose, Pharnext, Pharvaris, Pierre Fabre, Polpharma, Poxel, Prilenia, Profoundbio, Provention, Q Biomed, Rayzebio, Recce, Reithera, Rhovac, Ridgeback, Seagen, Seelos, Servier, Sigilon, Sinovac, Sirnaomics, Soleno, Sosei Heptares, Summit, Surrozen, Takeda, Tetra, Tevogen, Trevena, Valneva, Y-Biologics