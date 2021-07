Starter KIT: Celldex wows in urticaria phase Ib

Riding high on dramatic phase Ib results with KIT receptor-binding monoclonal antibody CDX-0159 in urticaria (hives), Celldex Therapeutics Inc. plans to begin phase II work in the first half of next year. Shares of Hampton, N.J.-based Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) closed July 12 at $40.67, up $8.26, or 25%, as Wall Street reacted to favorable data from the trial in antihistamine-refractory cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CindU).