Axogen senses market opportunity in nerve repair

Axogen Corp. has developed a suite of products to meet the needs of the 1 million patients in the U.S. who undergo surgery each year to repair peripheral nerve damage. While the process the company uses to decellularize nerves harvested from human donors and clear them of all cellular debris so they can be used as scaffolding for nerve regeneration has been successful, with the Recon study, Axogen aims to increase the utility of the purified nerve tissue by adding materials that promote growth.