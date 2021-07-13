In a deal that could be worth up to $937.5 million, Biogen Inc. licensed rights to phase II-stage, brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib from Innocare Pharma Ltd. for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune diseases. Biogen is aiming to catch up with other pharma giants developing BTK inhibitors against MS, while the Chinese company celebrated its first mega out-licensing deal. Innocare will receive $125 million up front and is eligible to receive up to $812.5 million in potential development milestones and commercial payments, plus tiered royalties in the low to high teens on potential future net sales.

Cardiovascular safety could sink hopes for roxadustat

Safety will be the focus July 15 when the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee dives into the data for Fibrogen Inc.’s roxadustat as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease. “Roxadustat’s efficacy is not in question,” the FDA said in its briefing document for the meeting. It had been hoped that roxadustat would be the first oral challenger to erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESAs), such as epoetin alfa and darbepoetin alfa, only with fewer safety issues, the agency noted. However, analyses of adverse cardiovascular events in patients on dialysis showed higher risks with roxadustat, versus ESAs, in respect to thrombotic events and seizures – both of which are featured in warnings on ESA labels.

Brii Biosciences debuts in Hong Kong with $319M IPO, shares close 3.15% higher

Brii Biosciences Ltd. raised HK$2.482 billion (US$319 million) in its IPO in Hong Kong and will use the proceeds to support the development of its key assets, which includes programs for hepatitis B virus (HBV), HIV and drug-resistant infections. Brii issued 111.58 million shares at an offer price of HK$22.25 per share. The stock (HK:2137) closed 3.15% higher at HK$22.95 on July 13.

Prime Editing bid nets $315M to advance ‘search and replace’ methodology

Prime Medicine Inc. (PM) launched with $315 million that will help advance its Prime Editing platform, described as a next-generation gene editing technology that acts like a DNA word processor to search and replace disease-causing genetic sequences at their exact location in the genome. The method avoids double-strand DNA breaks that cause unwanted cellular changes. PM said the approach bears the potential to address more than 90% of known problematic mutations. Included in the company’s financial backing so far is $115 million in series A cash, followed nine months later by a $200 million series B round.

ISA Pharma tackles cancer immunotherapy response rates with €26M financing

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV has closed a €26 million (US$30.76 million) funding round to advance its cancer immunotherapy product, ISA-101b, in the clinic, as the company aims to tackle the low response rates that hold back this therapeutic approach. Much of the Oegstgeest, the Netherlands-based firm’s funding comes from a tie-up with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. targeting cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. ISA said that it needs further cash to develop its pipeline of products but, luckily, the funding round went better than anticipated – it was initially expected to raise €18 million.

Hepion’s positive phase IIa NASH data disappoint the Street

All the primary endpoints were met in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase IIa trial of CRV-431 for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The market, however, wasn’t celebrating as the Edison, N.J.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:HEPA) sagged 11% in midday trading. Top-line data from the randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled, single-blind study showed once-daily oral administration of both 75-mg and 225-mg doses of the cyclophilin inhibitor were well-tolerated with no serious adverse events. Blood concentrations after either dosage level were in the range the company anticipated as being effective for treating NASH. Maximum concentrations were reached with two hours of dosing and had an effective half-life of about 30 hours, supporting the company’s view of daily dosing.

Newco news: Qbiotics closes AU$85M capital raise to progress plant-derived oncology, wound healing assets

PERTH, Australia – Following a AU$85 million (US$64.41 million) capital raise, Qbiotics Group Ltd. is progressing its oncology clinical program for lead candidate tigilanol tiglate, a natural product that is isolated from the seed of the Australian rainforest native shrub Fontainea. Tigilanol tiglate is a small molecule developed as an intratumoral treatment for solid tumors. It has a multimodal action that involves injected tumor responses as well as systemic responses in non-injected tumors.

Also in the news

