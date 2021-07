It’s Prime’s time; editing firm highly rated with $315M in bank

Prime Medicine Inc. (PM) likely has “a lock on prime editing technology for therapeutic uses,” CEO Keith Gottesdiener told BioWorld, though research labs are continuing to refine the approach. Cambridge, Mass.-based PM has $315 million in the bank that will help advance the platform, which behaves like a DNA word processor to search and replace disease-causing genetic sequences at their exact location in the genome.