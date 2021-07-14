U.S. federal government agencies tightening their focus on med tech

The COVID-19 pandemic may have been largely responsible for the lower volume of enforcement activities against device makers in 2020, but the volume of these activities seems to be ramping up in 2021. Recently, the FDA posted a large batch of warning letters to device makers while the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced two new enforcement actions, including a $27 million fine to the operators of durable medical equipment distributorships for kickbacks, part of a growing set of signals that enforcement is back in vogue in the U.S.