CMS proposes to extend some U.S. telehealth coverage through the end of 2023

Medicare coverage of telehealth services in the U.S. received a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic, a change that stakeholders have argued should be made permanent. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed to extend coverage of some of these services throughout calendar year 2023 in the draft Medicare physician fee schedule, but some stakeholders are urging Congress to act before the end of the year to make these benefits permanent.