Three companies that began trading on Nasdaq on July 16 are contributing to this year’s record-setting pace of biotech IPOs. Erasca Inc., of San Diego, looking to raise $300 million, led the pack with shares (NASDAQ:ERAS) trading about a percentage point downward at midday. The company is testing ERAS-007 at the phase Ib/II stage in advanced solid tumors. Imago Biosciences Inc. also initiated its IPO with shares (NASDAQ:IMGO) selling 3.5% upward at midday. The South San Francisco-based company expects to raise $134.4 million by selling 8.4 million shares of its common stock. Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical development of its thrombocythemia treatment. Tscan Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., put its common stock (NASDAQ:TCRX) on the market at $15 per share while anticipating $100 million in gross proceeds. Shares were trading 25% downward at midday. The company is developing T-cell receptor-engineered T-cell therapies for treating hematological and solid tumors. The first half of 2021 saw IPOs, $13.34 billion worth, set a new record for biopharma financings in a six-month period. Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s $676 million debut in the first quarter of 2021 is the largest IPO on record.

ICER’s CTAF follows Aduhelm ‘no’ vote with opinions on future AD drugs

A policy roundtable on how to handle Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapies followed the July 15 meeting the California Technology Assessment Forum (CTAF), an independent evidence appraisal committee of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER). CTAF’s 15 panelists voted unanimously that the evidence was not adequate to prove Biogen Inc.’s recently approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) superior to supportive care alone. Afterward, in a session led by ICER president Steven Pearson, attention turned to best practices for AD candidates to come.

China now wants quality, not just quantity

China’s Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) has released the guideline on developing oncology drugs with a clinical value-oriented approach, part of its ongoing efforts to encourage the development of truly innovative oncology drugs in China. The new guideline stressed that the R&D of all new cancer drugs should focus on providing better treatment for patients and creating clinical value. It is expected to greatly impact investment and the R&D of oncology innovative drugs in a country where a top-down approach determines its industry’s direction.

Newco news: Suda Pharmaceuticals to combine new iNKT cell therapy platform with CARs to target blood cancers

PERTH, Australia – Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw its stock shoot up nearly 44% on the heels of an oversubscribed AU$3.65 million (US$2.71 million) capital raise after acquiring a new invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform for oncology. The funds raised will help support development of the new cell therapy platform that Suda in-licensed from the Imperial College London. The therapy is expected to enter the clinic in the next 12 to 24 months.

Orexo initiates study combining digital therapy and medication for opioid use disorder

Orexo AB enrolled the first patient in a pivotal trial of its digital therapeutic Modia plus sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone for treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD). Orexo’s Zubsolv, the combination of buprenorphine and naloxone used in the study, has been employed to help U.S. patients with OUD since 2013.

Biocytogen forms partnership and closes new financing round

Having created a profitable preclinical services business, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is now working to develop its own pipeline of antibody therapeutics, recently inking a partnership with China Resources Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd to develop drugs for oncology and immunology indications and raising “tens of millions of dollars” in a new financing round to support the development of its antibody drugs.

Clinical activity slows, COVID-19 work falls, but 2021 still ahead of last year

While overall clinical trial activity appears to be slowing, June was the busiest month for the year, and, in fact, all of last year, with a total of 436 items of news related to phase I, phase II and phase III research. The 2,128 entries of clinical data this year tracked by BioWorld through mid-July is about 10% more than this point in 2020, which had 1,928 total entries. The gap with last year was at about 14% in mid-June and 26% in April, indicating that clinical news is losing speed.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Alexion, Aluda, Aspen Island, Biovie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Candel, Celltrion, Celularity, Corvus, Cytrx, Dynacure, Effector, Eli Lilly, Endo, Fibrogen, GC Cell, GC Labcell, Glaxosmithkline, GX Acquisition, Hutchmed, Ibio, Incyte, Innovent, Ipsen, Irlab, Kintor, Merck, Mesoblast, Modulus, Modus, Orexo, Regencell