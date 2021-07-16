Aleva launches postmarket study on its directional DBS system for neurology conditions

PARIS – Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA reported the first successful implantation of its Directstim directional deep brain stimulation (DBS) system into a patient suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The procedure involving this new generation of active brain device was performed by neurosurgeon Stephan Sobottka, from the Clinic for Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden, Germany. This procedure is part of a larger PMCF study being conducted in Germany that will include 62 patients.