FDA pressing for greater budget authority for Office of Regulatory Affairs

The COVID-19 pandemic brought in-person inspections of device manufacturing sites to a near halt, but that has left the agency with a significant backlog in these inspections. The FDA’s Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin said recently that the FDA is intent on prodding Congress to provide the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) with more monies, particularly given the meager increases in funding for oversight of the med-tech industry in the past few years.