Six weeks ahead of its PDUFA data, Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s NDA for Rezurock (belumosudil) has been approved to treat chronic graft-vs.-host disease. The selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, a daily treatment for patients 12 and older after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, is the New York-based company’s first approved therapy. The approval was based on results from the randomized, open-label, multicenter pivotal trial of KD025-213. The company said pricing will be $15,500 for a 30-count bottle. The treatment was granted breakthrough therapy designation and reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program. The PDUFA was Aug. 30, though the FDA had extended the review period in March to allow time for reviewing additional information from Kadmon that had been requested by the agency.

Positive HCM phase II data boost Cytokinetics; pivotal study this year

Cytokinetics Inc. rolled out positive top-line data from the first and second cohorts of the phase II study with CK-3773274 (known by the shorthand CK-274) in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Shares of the South San Francisco-based firm (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose $9.36, or 48%, to trade midday at $28.59 as Wall Street reacted to favorable data with the next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor. Results from the study will help with dose selection for the planned registrational phase III study with CK-274 in HCM, due to start before the end of the year.

Pep-Therapy takes first-in-class cancer peptide into clinic after series A financing

French biotech Pep-Therapy is taking its potentially first-in-class cancer cell penetrating peptide technology into the clinic, after raising €5.4 million (US$6.4 million) in an extended series A funding round. Based in Paris, the company was founded in 2014 as a spin-out from Sorbonne University and Institut Curie, which developed the Cell Penetrating and Interfering Peptide (CPIP) technology platform at its heart. CEO and co-founder Antoine Prestat told BioWorld that the funds will finance the phase Ia/b trial of lead candidate PEP-010, for treatment of advanced solid tumors, starting in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Hengrui’s SHR-3680 shows positive interim data in phase III prostate cancer trial

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. reported positive interim data from its phase III trial for SHR-3680, an androgen receptor antagonist, demonstrating that it reduced the risk of disease progression or death in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer patients with high-volume disease burden. The company said it will soon submit a pre-NDA meeting request to China’s NMPA.

Also in the news

