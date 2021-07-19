BioWorld - Monday, July 19, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Mologic acquired by philanthropists to become social enterprise

July 19, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – U.K. rapid diagnostics specialist Mologic Ltd. has been acquired by a group of philanthropists led by George Soros’ Economic Development Fund and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and will be turned from a for-profit company to a social enterprise. The aim is to use the change in status to expand access to low-cost point-of-care testing for tropical diseases, including dengue, bilharzia and river blindness, as well at COVID-19. The name Mologic will be changed to Global Access Health (GAH), with the philanthropic owners saying they are to invest at least $41 million in the deal.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Coronavirus Diagnostics Europe