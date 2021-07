Endologix gets breakthrough nod for endovascular abdominal aneurysm sealing tool

The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Endologix LLC for its Chimney Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (ChEVAS) system. The device, which is intended for use in treating aortic aneurysms, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter pivotal study. The ChEVAS system is an endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) therapy designed to combine the Nellix 3.5 endograft with parallel visceral chimney stents to enable treatment of patients with juxtarenal, pararenal and suprarenal AAA.