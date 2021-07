Terminology still a sticking point in regulation of AI

The FDA is applying a good deal of resources toward a framework for regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), but there are several sources of drag on those efforts. According to the FDA's Jana Delfino, one of these is that there is little agreement between regulators on a number of definitions, including the meaning of terms such as "validation," a problem she said must be solved if the field is to advance in a meaningful manner.