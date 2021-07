OECD joins call for minimum tax rate for multinational corporations

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced a two-pillar plan for reform of international rules of taxation that would update rules said to be insufficient for the 21st Century economy. The proposal, a joint effort of the OECD and the G20, is to apply a minimum tax rate of 15% on goods shipped across national boundaries, thus putting an end to tax havens that have been used to avoid taxes.