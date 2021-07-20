Neurometrix’s wearable Quell device wins FDA breakthrough designation

Fibromyalgia is an often debilitating condition, characterized by chronic pain throughout the body that can leave patients fatigued, depressed and unable to perform even the simplest of activities. While a handful of drugs have been approved to treat this autoimmune disorder, they can have unpleasant side effects and do not benefit all patients. To that end, the FDA has granted a breakthrough device designation to Neurometrix Inc.’s Quell wearable neurostimulation device for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.