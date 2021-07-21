The complete relegation of conferences to cyberspace that began with one HIV conference, CROI 2020, ended with another, the 2021 IAS meeting.

Though the International AIDS Society conference was still largely virtual, there was also an in-person component held in Berlin.

That in-person component was tiny – a few dozen of the thousands of IAS 2021 attendees, making up 1of 6 conference tracks for 2 of the 4 days of the meeting.

But for those who were able to attend in person, the pleasure of being together in person after more than a year of Zoom meetings was palpable, and frequently commented on.

Among the live sessions was an overview of HIV cure research, which was also the de facto theme of the basic science late-breaking abstracts that were presented on Tuesday.

From a biological perspective, the main obstacle to a broadly applicable HIV cure is the "reservoir" of latently HIV-infected cells where the virus is not actively replicating. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is highly effective at targeting replicating HIV, repressing viral loads to levels that are neither detectable nor transmissible to others.

But any interruption in ART typically leads to viral rebound within weeks.

The first attempts at HIV cure attempted to eliminate the reservoir through a so-called "shock and kill" strategy. The idea was to use latency-reversing agents (LRAs) to wake up latently infected cells, and then kill those cells, thus eliminating the reservoir.

However, at least the LRAs used to date have proven to be no match for the HIV reservoir. The newest demonstration came at the basic science late-breaking oral abstracts session, where investigators from the University of North Carolina Cure HIV center reported that "Combination therapy with the broadly neutralizing antibody VRC07-523LS and the LRA vorinostat fails to substantially reduce latent, resting CD4+ T-cell infection or reduce low-level viremia."

In their study, the team administered the broadly neutralizing antibody VRC07-523LS, followed by the LRA vorinostat, and repeatedly measured viral levels and the size of the viral reservoir. Though both measures declined in some patients, overall, the findings were not statistically significant.

Vorinostat is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, a class of drugs that has been tested frequently as LRAs, without success. Newer classes of LRAs, such as SMAC mimetics, may be better able to bring infected T cells out of latency, and the authors themselves concluded that "more efficacious antiviral immune interventions, likely paired with more effective latency reversal approaches that are now emerging, must be developed to clear persistent HIV infection."

Latently infected cells manage to evade the immune system in part by upregulating inhibitory signals on their surface. Among those signals programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), and checkpoint blockade, which has transformed cancer therapy, could find a role in the clearance of chronic infections as well.

Also in the late-breaker session, Zachary Strongin, a graduate student at Emory University, reported that dual blockade of PD-1 and IL-10 enabled SIV-infected monkeys to control viral levels in the absence of ART.

The rationale for dual blockade, Strongin explained, was that their signaling is partially redundant, and "blocking only one of these pathways may lead to compensation" through the other.

Animals were infected with SIV, the primate form of HIV, and put on ART after 6 weeks. After 14 months of ART, they began receiving antibodies to block either IL-10 signaling alone, or both IL-10 and PD-1.

When ART was discontinued after 3 months of antibody treatment, treated animals initially rebounded rapidly. However, the monkeys who received combination antibodies were able to control viral levels after an initial spike. The authors concluded that combination treatment could "facilitate sustained virologic control in the absence of ART and interventions targeting these pathways represent a promising path towards HIV cure."