Stock market exuberance, particularly in favor of an innovative industry working to pull the world out of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, led to drug developers shares surging 30% in 2020. But if one thing is certain, it is this: Markets usually pull back and that is partially why BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index is showing only a 2.06% gain so far this year, in contrast to both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which are up 6.28% and 10.96%, respectively. Still, it is an improvement from the 9% drop in value recorded at the end of the first quarter. While two-thirds of the 30 index stocks are in the red for the year, the other 10 stocks – led by Moderna Inc. – are keeping things afloat.

Vedanta’s $68M series D to bolster its human microbiome therapies

Proceeds from Vedanta Biosciences Inc.’s $68 million series D financing will be used for a phase III study of the company’s lead candidate, VE-303, made of eight clonal human commensal bacterial strains to give colonization resistance for treating Clostridioides difficile infection, and also for a phase II study of VE-202, made up of 16 clonal human commensal bacterial strains for treating inflammatory bowel disease. The financing includes $25 million from Pfizer Inc. The financing was led by Magnetar Capital affiliates. Other participants included Verition Fund Management, Fosun Health Capital, co-founder Puretech Health, Rock Springs Capital, Skyviews Life Science, JSR Corp., Symbiosis LLC, Shumway Capital and Health for Life Capital (Seventure Partners).

Japan gives first global approval for Roche-Regeneron COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved the Regen-Cov (casirivimab/imdevimab, also known as Ronapreve) antibody cocktail for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 via intravenous infusion. “The MHLW approval is significant because it is Regen-Cov’s first full approval globally, as well as the first in Japan for a mild to moderate COVID-19 treatment,” Tomoko Shimizu, spokeswoman at Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., told BioWorld. Chugai is a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG, one of the developers of the cocktail. The company obtained development and exclusive commercialization rights in Japan for Regen-Cov in December 2020.

Calliditas licenses kidney disease therapy to Stada ahead of EU decision

Sweden’s Calliditas Therapeutics AB has licensed its rare kidney disease therapy to Stada Arzneimittel AG in Europe to help it navigate the complexity of the region’s market, ahead of a potential European and U.S. approval in the coming months. Stockholm-based Calliditas filed the drug, a novel formulation of budesonide, with the EMA in May and has also been granted an accelerated assessment that cuts the review to 150 days. The deal centers around the drug with the project name “Nefecon,” which is absorbed via the gut and down-regulates the glands known as Peyer’s patches that are overactive in the disease known as immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The deal could allow the drug to become available in the first half of 2022 and will see Calliditas receive €20 million (US$24 million) up front and an additional €77.5 million in future payments linked to predefined regulatory and marketing milestones.

No drama as Horama raises $25M, becomes Coave Therapeutics to reflect wider focus

DUBLIN – Coave Therapeutics unveiled a new identity and a new gene therapy platform, as it closed a €21.2 million (US$25 million) extension to its long-running series B round, which takes the total raise to €33 million. The Paris-based firm, previously known as Horama SA, is putting a little distance between itself and its original incarnation as a single-asset firm focused on ophthalmology. Coave (pronounced “Cove”), which in legal terms is a trademark of Horama, is now a gene therapy platform company with programs in ophthalmology and central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

All together now: Cures and reservoirs at IAS 2021

BERLIN – The complete relegation of conferences to cyberspace that began with one HIV conference, CROI 2020, ended with another, the 2021 IAS meeting. Among the live sessions was an overview of HIV cure research, which was also the de facto theme of the basic science late-breaking abstracts that were presented on July 20.

WTO: Redundancies, export restrictions getting in the way of access

While regulators and policymakers across the world are stressing the need for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, therapies and devices, their own policies and regulations may be getting in the way of that goal. The World Trade Organization (WTO) released a list of trade-related bottlenecks July 20 that are hindering access to pandemic-related medical products. Common themes are burdensome redundancies and unnecessary paperwork, export restrictions and the lack of regulatory harmonization. What’s noticeably missing from the list, which isn’t intended to be exhaustive, is intellectual property.

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 looks at financing strategies booming market

Financing is the fuel that drives growth in the biopharma sector, and participants at the BIO Asia-Taiwan Conference 2021 this week discussed different financing strategies for companies in the currently booming market. “We are clearly in the middle of what is the strongest market of all time in biotech,” said Michael Brinkman, managing director and head of biopharmaceuticals investing banking Jefferies Group LLC.

