Drug developers above water, but some index members struggle

Stock market exuberance, particularly in favor of an innovative industry working to pull the world out of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, led to drug developers shares surging 30% in 2020. But if one thing is certain, it is this: Markets usually pull back and that is partially why BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index is showing only a 2.06% gain so far this year, in contrast to both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are up 6.28% and 10.96%, respectively.