Vedanta’s $68M series D to bolster its human microbiome therapies

Proceeds from Vedanta Biosciences Inc.’s just closed $68 million series D financing will be used for a phase III study of the company’s lead candidate, VE-303, composed of eight clonal human commensal bacterial strains to give colonization resistance for treating Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection, and also for a phase II study of VE-202, made up of 16 clonal human commensal bacterial strains for treating inflammatory bowel disease.