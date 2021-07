CDRH keen on pushing development tools into routine use

The medical device development tool (MDDT) may come across as so much regulatory esoterica of little utility to most device makers, but that perspective might be unduly pessimistic. The FDA’s Edward Margerrison, director of the Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories, said the agency is intent on making MDDTs as ordinary as possible to allow device makers to do what they do best, which is to focus on making the best device they can.