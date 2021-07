Vivasure develops absorbable venous closure for transcatheter procedures

Vivasure Medical Ltd. has designed a sutureless and absorbable venous vessel closure for use following percutaneous cardiovascular procedures, such as transcatheter mitral valve or tricuspid valve repair or replacement. The Perqseal Blue technology builds on the Galway, Ireland-based company’s Perqseal, which received the CE mark for vascular closure of femoral arteries in 2016.