Arvinas Inc. and Pfizer Inc. will collaborate to develop and commercialize an oral estrogen receptor protein degrader. Arvinas will be paid $650 million up front by Pfizer, which will also make an equity investment of $350 million in Arvinas. The two plan to equally divide development and commercialization costs as well as any profits. ARV-471 is in a phase II trial for treating estrogen receptor-positive/HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. New Haven, Conn.-based Arvinas saw its stock (NASDAQ:ARVN) jump about 10% in early trading.

Phase IIb miss in UC with microbiome therapy sends Seres stock into tailspin

Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares (NASDAQ:MCRB) plunged $11.22, or 53%, to trade midday at $9.60 after the company disclosed top-line data from the phase IIb trial called Eco-Reset, testing SER-287 in patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of improving clinical remission rates compared to placebo, and the firm is closing the open-label and maintenance parts of the study. Both dosing regimens of SER-287 were generally well-tolerated, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company said. The drug is made of bacteria found in the gastrointestinal tracts of healthy people.

Newco news: Hemab targeting rare bleeding disorders with $55M series A

LONDON – Hemab ApS has closed a $55 million series A to take forward treatments for bleeding and thrombosis disorders based on antibodies in-licensed from Novo Nordisk A/S, where the newco’s founder, Johan Henrik Faber, previously led hemophilia drug research. The focus initially will be on rare bleeding conditions, with Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia being the lead indication.

Anocca closes $47M series B round to move TCR-T cell therapies toward the clinic

DUBLIN – Anocca AB raised $47 million in a series B round to advance its T-cell-based immunotherapies expressing recombinant T-cell receptors toward clinical trials in cancer and to build out its manufacturing capacity at its base in Södertälje, Sweden. The company is by no means a newcomer to the immunotherapy space, but it has consciously adopted a low profile since its formation in 2014. “We’ve been working on our technology for nearly eight years now,” co-founder and CEO Michael Jarvis told BioWorld.

First interchangeable awaiting FDA decision

More than a decade after the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act became law and nearly six years after the first biosimilar launched in the U.S., the country’s first potential interchangeable is on deck awaiting an FDA decision. If the FDA approves Viatris Inc.’s Semglee (insulin glargine) as an interchangeable, it will provide a huge learning opportunity for other sponsors on how the FDA will evaluate interchangeable candidates, Sean McGowan, senior director of biosimilars at Amerisourcebergen Corp., told BioWorld. It also could provide answers about how the agency will handle the labeling of interchangeables, which can automatically be substituted at the pharmacy when the reference biologic is prescribed.

China approves Sincere Biotech’s oral HIV-1 drug azvudine

China’s NMPA gave conditional approval to Henan Sincere Biotech Co. Ltd.’s dual-targeting, oral HIV drug, azvudine (FNC), to treat HIV-1-infected adult patients with high viral loads. Azvudine could challenge lamivudine (3TC), a drug extensively used for treating HIV infection. Used in combination with nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, azvudine is a dual-targeting nucleoside-based anti-HIV-1 drug that inhibits nucleoside reverse transcriptase and Vif. The NMPA said it marks the world’s first drug with that dual-targeting mechanism of action.

BIO Asia-Taiwan Conference 2021 brings the promise of Asian market under spotlight

The biotech industry in Asia is a promising market, but it still has a long way to go to narrow the gap between Asian and Western markets, according to speakers on day two of the BIO Asia-Taiwan Conference 2021.

FTC moves aggressively on mergers, non-OEM servicing of devices

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission had previously announced it would more tightly scrutinize mergers and acquisitions, and voted July 21 to expand its authority to review these activities. The agency also voted to eliminate restrictions by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on servicing of their devices, thus putting both drug- and device makers on alert that much more rigorous FTC enforcement has arrived.

Also in the news

