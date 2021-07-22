FDA clears Omniscient Neurotechnology’s Quicktome brain mapping platform for neurosurgery

PERTH, Australia – The FDA gave the thumbs up to Omniscient Neurotechnology Ltd.’s Quicktome, the first brain connectomics planning software that provides neurosurgeons with a digital brain mapping platform to visualize and understand a patient's brain networks before performing brain surgery. By visualizing networks that are responsible for complex functions such as language, movement, and cognition, Quicktome assists neurosurgeons in making more informed decisions and reduces surgical uncertainty.