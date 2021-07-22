Foresight Diagnostics’ PhasED-Seq detects circulating tumor DNA at extremely low levels

Foresight Diagnostics Inc. has developed a circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) detection platform for detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) in B-cell lymphomas, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the most common lymphoma in the U.S., accounting for about 85% of all cases. Now, it has published data showing its phased variant enrichment detection sequencing (PhasED-Seq) nearly doubled the identification of patients with aggressive lymphoma who were not cured by standard therapy and need new treatment options.