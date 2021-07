Inconsistencies between FDA’s QSR and ISO 13485 yield a complicated navigational task

The FDA is working toward a rewrite of its Quality Systems Regulation (QSR) and ISO 13485, the internationally recognized quality management standard, but that project has yet to produce a draft rule despite several years of effort. The FDA’s Vidya Gopal highlighted the differences between the two approaches to questions such as management responsibility and staff resources, just two of many differences that will prove difficult to reconcile in any regulatory harmonization effort.