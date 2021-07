Synapse’s diaphragm pacing system nabs FDA breakthrough status

Synapse Biomedical Inc. has won breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its Transaeris system, a diaphragm pacing system (DPS) for use in weaning patients off mechanical ventilation. The minimally invasive device has been in use during the COVID-19 pandemic under an emergency use authorization to prevent ventilator-induced diaphragm dysfunction – a condition that occurs following mechanical ventilation, which leaves the diaphragm weak from disuse.