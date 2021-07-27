Alzheimer's conference surveys progress, setbacks

Amid a mix of controversy and clinical progress, the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 kicked off July 26 in Denver and online, delivering both new clinical data and insights into a key form of dementia affecting as many as 35 million people worldwide and growing. While interest in Biogen Inc.'s recently approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) remained high, new data on investigational therapies from Synaptogenix Inc. and Inmune Bio Inc. also drew attention, weighing on shares of both companies. New epidemiological research also revealed the first evidence that reducing air pollution may improve cognitive function and reduce dementia risk.