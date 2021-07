FDA inspection delays a worry for the future

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the FDA’s inspection program, U.S. lawmakers are worrying about what that may mean for future drug approvals. “We are . . . concerned that we have not yet seen the full impact of delayed inspections, particularly in the case of preapproval inspections,” the bipartisan leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and its Health Subcommittee said in a July 22 letter to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.