Wearable asthma device tested for its prediction of chronic pulmonary disease

TORONTO – What do ER doctors want most for their patients? Never to return to the ER, said Giovanni Ferrara, a professor at Edmonton’s University of Alberta Hospital's Division of Pulmonary Medicine. Ferrara is heading a feasibility project to see if a wearable device developed by Rochester, N.Y.-based Heath Care Originals Inc. can predict with scientific certainty when the condition of a patient with lung disease is worsening and requires another visit to the hospital.