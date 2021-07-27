Organon & Co. will license exclusive global development, manufacturing and commercial rights to ebopiprant (OBE-022) from Obseva SA. Ebopiprant is a prostaglandin F2α receptor antagonist being developed for treating preterm labor by reducing inflammation and uterine contractions. Obseva could receive tiered double-digit royalties on commercial sales and as much as $500 million in up-front and milestone payments, including $25 million to be paid at signing, up to $90 million in development and regulatory milestones and up to $385 million sales based milestones. Obseva stock (NASDAQ:OBSV) jumped 13% in midday trading. Obseva released positive top-line results of a phase IIa study of ebopiprant in November showing it reduced delivery in singleton pregnancies at 48 hours after the start of dosing by 55% compared to atosiban alone.

Infinity shares fall following phase II eganelisib readouts

New data on the addition of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s oral PI3K-gamma inhibitor, eganelisib, to PD-(L)1 in both urothelial and triple-negative breast cancer patients appeared to evidence benefits for the combination. Benefit for company shares (NASDAQ:INFI), however, was nowhere to be seen, as they fell 29% by midday. In a same-day earnings report, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company said it had a cash balance of $97.3 million to fund eganelisib development.

Artios’ $153M series C to expand DDR platform beyond synthetic lethality

LONDON – Artios Ltd. has closed a $153 million series C, positioning it to intensify clinical development of its two lead programs, whilst applying its DNA damage response (DDR) platform to exploit the full spectrum of vulnerabilities presented by inhibition of DNA damage repair enzymes. The funding enables Artios’ ATR inhibitor program, currently in phase I/Ib, and its pol-theta inhibitor, due to enter the clinic any time now, to be developed in multiple tumor settings, and as single agents or in combination with other cancer drugs. At the same time, the company will progress beyond synthetic lethality, where the DDR field as a whole is currently stationed, to carry out translational research and small-molecule drug discovery targeting multiple DDR repair pathways and DNA repair enzymes.

TGA looks to expand international collaboration in wake of COVID-19 isolation

PERTH, Australia – Australia was one of the first nations to slam its borders shut during the pandemic, praising its efforts in containing COVID-19 infections. But with more than half of Australia’s population now in lockdown as the Delta-variant hits the continent, the population is weary from the isolation, and even government is admitting that perhaps it has been complacent with its vaccine rollout. As many nations look to be getting back to normal life, Australia hopes to open its borders by 2023, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration has its own ideas on how and why it wants to engage with international partners more in the future in its International Engagement Strategy for 2021 to 2025.

Newco news: Hopstem targeting stroke with iPSC-derived human forebrain neural progenitor cell product

With a special interest in neurological disorders, Hopstem Biotechnology Co. Ltd. closed a series A++ round to raise nearly ¥100 million (US$15.5 million) to advance hNPC-01, an off-the-shelf induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived human forebrain neural progenitor cell product to treat chronic conditions caused by stroke and traumatic brain injuries. The Chinese startup specializes in iPSCs and neural differentiation to develop iPSC-derived functional cell therapies.

Newco news: Hongyun closes $15.5M series B to develop new-generation EGFR inhibitor

Hongyun Biotech Co. Ltd. raised ¥100 million (US$15.5 million) in a series B round to move its new generation EGFR inhibitor, RC-01, to the IND stage in China and the U.S. for non-small-cell lung carcinoma. The plan is to finish the IND filing by the end of this year and start the trial in 2022. The biotech was founded in 2018 to work on structural pharmacology-based drug discovery to treat cancer. Moving RC-01 to the clinic could validate the technologies that Hongyun relies on to discover small molecule candidates to work against drug resistance.

