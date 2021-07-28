BioWorld - Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Infinity shares fall following phase II eganelisib readouts

July 27, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
New data on the addition of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s oral PI3K-gamma inhibitor, eganelisib, to PD-(L)1 in both urothelial and triple-negative breast cancer patients appeared to evidence benefits for the combination. Benefit for company shares (NASDAQ:INFI), however, was nowhere to be seen, as they fell 31.5% to $1.52 on July 27. In a same-day earnings report, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company said it had a cash balance of $97.3 million to fund further development of the drug and filed to raise the maximum amount of capital it may raise in future sales of its shares.
