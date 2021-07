Newco news

Hongyun closes $15.5M series B to develop new-generation EGFR inhibitor

Hongyun Biotech Co. Ltd. raised ¥100 million (US$15.5 million) in a series B round to move its new generation EGFR inhibitor, RC-01, to the IND stage in China and the U.S. for non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). The plan is to finish the IND filing by the end of this year and start the trial in 2022.