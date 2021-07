BD acquires polymer maker Tepha in tuck-in buy

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD) notched its sixth tuck-in buy of the year, acquiring long-time partner and resorbable polymer maker Tepha Inc. for an undisclosed sum. The deal will facilitate expansion of BD’s surgical mesh offerings and drive growth in new areas of soft tissue repair, reconstruction and regeneration. Wall Street gave the Tepha deal a thumbs up. After hitting a high of $256.32 Tuesday, BD shares (NYSE:BDX) maintained a strong beat, closing up 2.11 at $254.69.