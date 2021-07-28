Amgen Inc. will pay $900 million cash to acquire privately held Teneobio Inc. In exchange for the cash, Amgen gets all of Teneobio’s outstanding shares. Contingent milestone payments to Teneobio’s equity holders could be worth up to $1.6 billion in cash. Amgen is getting bispecific and multispecific antibody technology to develop molecules to treat a range of indications in the company’s core therapeutic sweet spots. Teneobio’s T-cell engager platform adds to Amgen's bispecific T-cell engagers with a differentiated and complementary approach to Amgen's Bite platform. TNB-585, a phase I bispecific T cell-engager for treating metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and several preclinical oncology pipeline assets with possible near-term IND filings are also part of the deal.

AD therapies lift biopharma sector to highest level this year

For the first time this year, BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index is showing signs of life with a year-to-date increase of 5.6%, boosted primarily by Alzheimer’s disease efforts from Biogen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. Biogen’s stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) is up about 36.4% this year and has been front and center due to its controversial FDA approval for Aduhelm (aducanumab) in June. Lilly’s stock (NYSE:LLY) has climbed by more than 44%, and it was granted breakthrough therapy designation a month ago for its Alzheimer’s candidate donanemab. The Biopharmaceutical Index is much in line with the Nasdaq Biotech Index, which is up by 5.88%, but it has fallen consistently behind the broader markets, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is currently up 14.55% this year.

FDA alert renews concerns about Pepaxto

Another shoe dropped on Oncopeptides AB’s Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide) when the FDA issued an alert July 28 citing trial data showing an increased risk of death. Earlier this month, the FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on several clinical trials evaluating the drug. After the alert was issued, shares of the Stockholm-based company (STO:ONCO) dropped nearly 19%. But the impact of the news could be much broader, since Pepaxto, in combination with dexamethasone, was granted accelerated approval in February as fifth-line treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA’s accelerated approval process is already under scrutiny following the agency’s recent approval of Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (adacanumab).

New gene therapy approach from Ring attracts $117M series B round

Ring Therapeutics Inc. pulled down a $117 million series B financing to advance its virome approach in gene therapy. The firm’s platform called Anellogy aims to yield the first redosable and targetable gene therapy, expanding beyond gene replacement into wider modalities. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, Ring drew backing in the latest round from Invus, Altitude Life Science Ventures, Partners Investment, UPMC Enterprises, as well as funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., among others, alongside Flagship.

Cuban COVID-19 vaccine surpasses WHO's minimum threshold

Interim data for Soberana-02, a Cuban COVID-19 conjugate vaccine, surpassed the threshold set by the WHO, according to the Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana that developed it, although the results have not been peer reviewed.

Also in the news

180 Life Sciences, Abeona, Advita, Alx, Angelini, Apic, Arcturus, Arena, Aristea, ASC, Ascletis, Astrazeneca, Atai, Azurrx, Bluebird, Blueprint, Bone, Bridge, Caribou, Clarity, Complix, Cybin, Cytocom, Deep Genomics, Dioscure, Disc, Eccogene, Enyo, Gencaro, Glaxosmithkline, GT, Hutchmed, Idorsia, I-Mab, Intelgenx, Ipsen, Jiangsu Nhwa, Karyopharm, Kintor, Lexeo, M6P, Mediwound, Mersana, Mindmed, Mink, Mycovia, Newamsterdam, Novan, Nrx, Pharmamar, Polarityte, Relief, Reneo, Resilience, Ring, Starpharma, Strata, Takeda, Touchlight, Venatorx, Vertex, Vir, Xoma, Zucara, Zymeworks