Amgen acquires Teneobio and its antibody tech for $900M

Amgen Inc. will pay $900 million in cash to acquire privately held Teneobio Inc. In exchange for the cash, Amgen gets all of Teneobio’s outstanding shares, which could end up paying out quite a bit as contingent milestone payments to Teneobio’s equity holders could be worth up to $1.6 billion.