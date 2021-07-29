AD therapies lift biopharma sector to highest level this year

For the first time this year, BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index is showing signs of life with an increase of 5.6%, boosted primarily by Alzheimer’s disease efforts from Biogen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. Biogen’s stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) is up about 36.4% this year and has been front and center due to its controversial FDA approval for Aduhelm (aducanumab) in June. Lilly’s stock (NYSE:LLY) has climbed by more than 44%, and it was granted breakthrough therapy designation a month ago for its Alzheimer’s candidate donanemab.