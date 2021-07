Anellogy compares well in gene therapy as investors Ring in redosable approach with $117M series B

Gene therapy’s one-and-done mindset proved “a boon and a bane,” said Avak Kahvejian, general partner at Flagship Pioneering. “You have one shot to get it right, is what that really means,” and his firm founded Ring Therapeutics Inc. to design redosable drugs in the space.