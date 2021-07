FDA greenlights two Medtronic AI algorithms for cardiac monitoring

Medtronic plc got a thumbs up from the FDA for two Accurhythm algorithms to detect atrial fibrillation and asystole in patients who heart rhythm abnormalities. The new artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithms are designed for use on the company’s Linq II insertable cardiac monitor (ICM). Dublin-based Medtronic said the Accurhythm AI algorithms will be available on its Carelink Network later this year for use with all implanted Linq II devices in the U.S.