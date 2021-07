BCAL Diagnostics raises A$10M in IPO to develop blood-based breast cancer IVD

PERTH, Australia – After raising A$10 million (US$7.36 million) in its initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange, BCAL Diagnostics Ltd. is racing to commercialize its noninvasive, blood-based in vitro diagnostic to detect breast cancer. The Breast Cancer Associated Lipids (BCAL) test is taken via a blood sample and analyzed for lipid biomarkers.