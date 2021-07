Skinte meets endpoints for diabetic foot ulcers

Polarityte Inc.’s Skinte product met primary and secondary endpoints in a randomized clinical trial evaluating healing of diabetic foot ulcers. Skinte is a human cellular and tissue-based product made from a patient’s own skin. Results from the trial and data from the product’s use from 2017 to 2021 during a period of enforcement discretion by the FDA were used by the company in its filing earlier this week of an investigational new drug application for Skinte.