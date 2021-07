Tissue regeneration company Aroa completes A$47M placement to accelerate pipeline

PERTH, Australia – Soft tissue regeneration company Aroa Biosurgery Ltd. completed a A$47 million (US$34.72 million) placement on the Australian Securities Exchange that will allow the company to accelerate and broaden its pipeline. What sets Auckland, New Zealand-based Aroa apart from other regenerative tissue companies is the rate of tissue regeneration with Aroa’s scaffold and its affordability, Aroa founder and CEO Brian Ward told BioWorld.