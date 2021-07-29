FDA grants breakthrough status to Biofourmis’ digital therapy for heart failure

Biofourmis Inc. won a breakthrough devices nod from the FDA for its Biovitalshf solution, a digital therapeutic for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The company, which is pursuing the de novo pathway for the therapy, plans to launch a pivotal trial next month. Biovitalshf is intended to augment guideline-directed use of heart failure medications to manage patients in combination with traditional pharmacotherapy. The software application integrates physiological monitoring, symptoms and signs reporting, patient engagement, medication management and communications to provide clinicians with personalized and specific recommendations about their medication.