LONDON – Relaxing of control measures such as mask wearing and social distancing at a time when most of a population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 greatly increases the probability of the emergence of a vaccine-resistant strain, according to a new modeling study. In a peer-reviewed paper published in Nature Scientific Reports, the authors suggest this may be due to a growth advantage of a resistant variant over the wild-type, in the presence of vaccines.

Peptidream, Alnylam to collaborate on peptide-siRNA conjugates in $2.2B+ deal

Peptidream Inc., fresh off expanding a multibillion-dollar research and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. earlier this week, has inked a brand new deal with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Valued at up to $2.2 billion, including milestones, Alnylam's deal aims to discover and develop peptide-siRNA conjugates for the delivery of new therapies to a wide range of cell types and tissues beyond the liver, the core focus of Alnylam's marketed products to date, as it seeks to become a top five biotech company, by market cap. The agreement also includes an up-front payment and R&D funding for Peptidream, both of undisclosed value.

Minovia and Astellas to develop mitochondrial dysfunction therapies

Minovia Therapeutics Ltd. will collaborate with Astellas Pharma Inc. to research, develop and commercialize cell therapy programs for treating diseases brought on by mitochondrial dysfunction. The candidates will come from Astellas’ genetically engineered, induced pluripotent stem cells. Minovia will receive $20 million in cash up front. If Astellas develops and commercializes the candidates, Minovia could bring in as much as $420 million from Astellas for each product. Minovia is conducting a phase I study evaluating the safety of infusing MNV-BM-PLC, autologous CD34+ cells enriched with placenta-derived allogeneic mitochondria, in patients with primary mitochondrial diseases associated with mitochondrial DNA mutation or deletion.

Neuro disease stocks fall in July, but Prothena carries the pack for 2021

Although 14 of the 17 stocks that make up BioWorld’s Neurological Disease Index (NDI) dropped in value over the last month, the index is still ahead by about 9% this year, with a huge surge by Prothena Corp. plc leading the way. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. also shows an increase since June, while Avenue Therapeutics Inc., Axsome Therapeutics Inc., Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are among the largest decliners. Similar with NDI, the Nasdaq Biotech Index is also up by about 9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed more than 14% this year.

Chinese regulator releases new guideline to evaluate clinical value of drugs

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has just released a new set of regulations to evaluate the clinical value of both approved drugs and those still in trials as part of its efforts to improve the market standards. The guideline, named Guidelines for the Comprehensive Clinical Evaluation and Management of Drugs (2021) (trial), focuses on clarifying the purpose, principles, management, standardized processes, quality control and resulting application of the comprehensive clinical evaluation of drugs. It aims to ensure the supply and standardized use of clinical basic drugs, and avoid unreasonable drug expenditures.

Japan’s volatile policy direction continues as challenge, but R&D remains strong

Rapid changes, a traditionally conservative approach and a chronic lack of regulatory transparency could undo a lot of the progress that Japan has made in the past few years to speed up approvals and all but eliminate a punishing drug lag that, for decades, held back the development of the country’s biopharma sector.

FDA sustains ‘any relevant source of evidence’ standard in final intended use rule

The FDA has posted a final rule for its intended use policy for devices, drugs and biologics, which formalizes the elimination of the totality-of-the-evidence approach to determining the manufacturer’s intended use. While the final rule states that mere knowledge of off-label use cannot be the sole determinant of the manufacturer’s intended use, the rule still allows the FDA to infer intended use by “any relevant source of evidence,” a term that may be sufficiently squishy to be functionally equivalent to the controversial totality-of-the-evidence standard.

Also in the news

