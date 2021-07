Evren Technologies snags FDA breakthrough nod for PTSD therapy

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects about 8 million Americans a year, disrupting lives with nightmares, memory loss, feelings of isolation and other negative effects. Treatment typically involves psychotherapy, but many patients do not find relief. To that end, the FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Evren Technologies Inc. for its noninvasive Phoenix earbud device for treating PTSD.